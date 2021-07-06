Larry Rudolph is stepping down as Britney Spears' longtime manager in the midst of her ongoing conservatorship battle.

In a letter published by Deadline, the industry heavyweight, who's managed the pop star for the bulk of her career since 1995, shared his understanding of what Spears actually wants from her co-conservators: her father Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery.

"It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," Rudolph wrote. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire...As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.

In his statement, Rudolph also made clear that he had "never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations" and thereby, wasn't informed on the details surrounding the legal control of his longtime client's personal and professional life.

He ended the letter on a hopeful note, saying, "I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been."

Rudolph's resignation follows Britney's bombshell statement at a public hearing on June 23. During the hearing, the icon was finally able to break her years-long silence on the conservatorship that has controlled her life since 2008.