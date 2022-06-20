Newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have a new $11.8 million home in Calabasas. The mansion sprawls over almost 12,000 square feet and is the former home of Justin and Hailey Bieber. The mansion even has its very own room dedicated to gift wrapping.

The singer's house is completely decked out with custom chandeliers, a wine cellar, a movie theater and a pool with waterfalls and a water slide.

The massive six-bedroom Calbassas mansion sits on 1.6 acres and is located in the Estate at the Oaks neighborhood. Britney Spears' new neighbors include another couple of newlyweds: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

There's not a single room in the pop star's new mansion that isn't ornate, and that includes the poolside patio and the wood-covered wet bar. Her new luxurious mansion is also conveniently located near her two sons, Sean and Jayden.

