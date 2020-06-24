Britney Spears Loves Her LGBTQ+ Fans ‘So Much It Hurts’ in Sweet Pride Message

Britney Spears shared a heartfelt message for her LGBTQ+ fans during Pride Month.

The "Toxic" singer shared a video message with fans on Tuesday (June 23) to honor her fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

"Happy Pride Month!!!!," she wrote alongside the video. "I love my LGBTQ+ fans so much... you all bring me so much joy and I am proud to support you."

To all of my friends at the LGBTQ community, happy Pride Month," she began.

“You guys bring so much heart, passion and articulate everything you do," she continued. "Because of you I've had the best nights of my life. I love you so much it hurts."

As the video is ending, Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is heard yelling, "Go LGBTQ!" Spears comedically replied, "Baby, be quiet!" along with a funny shrug.

Spears has been a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and even received GLAAD's Vanguard Award in 2018 for her work as an ally.

"To be accepted unconditionally and to be able to express yourself as an individual through art is such a blessing," she said at the time. "Events like this show the world that we are not alone. We can all join hands together and know that we are all beautiful."

Watch the video, below.