To Britney Spears, the media is not that innocent.

On Monday (May 3), the pop star took to social media to give her unfiltered thoughts on the recent documentaries and public examinations of her life.

"2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS !!!!" Spears wrote alongside a nearly minute-long video of herself dancing at home. "So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!"

However, while the pop icon appreciates the renewed interest in her life story, she made it clear she finds projects like FX's The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears and BBC's The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship rife with double standards.

"These documentaries are so hypocritical," she continued. "They criticize the media and then do the same thing ????? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative."

See her candid post, below:

Following the tidal wave of controversy generated by the FX documentary, which explored the singer's life, legacy and ongoing legal conservatorship drama with father Jamie Spears, a number of additional projects centered around Spears are reportedly in the works, including a possible Framing Britney Spears sequel.

It seems for now, though, that Brit is choosing to stay in the positive. Meanwhile, she's scheduled to speak for herself at an upcoming hearing in her conservatorship case on June 23.