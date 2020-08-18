Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Reveals Behind the Scenes of Pop Star’s Instagram Videos

We now have proof that Britney Spears creates her own Instagram content.

The singer's personal trainer boyfriend, 26-year-old Sam Asghari, took his 1.4 million Instagram followers behind-the-scenes of Spears’ hallway fashion shows and quick dance routine clips.

“I've been getting a lot of questions from you guys,” Asghari addressed his Instagram following. '"Where's Britney? Where's this? Where's that? Show us her!' So, I'm gonna show her to you.”

To the tune of “The Pink Panther Theme,", Asghari tip-toed through, what appears to be, Spears’ Los Angeles mansion to sneak up on her mid-shoot, as she can be seen setting up her iPhone, tripod and white backdrop.

“What’s up?!” he yells, to which the pop star responds with a scream, saying, “Ah! I don’t like that!”

The video was seemingly posted to assure fans that Spears is doing well and is posting content at her own free will.

Fans have recently been rallying around the pop princess in the #FreeBritney movement, amid her latest court date regarding the controversial conservatorship that she's been under since 2008 which has given her father, Jamie Spears, control over her finances and personal decisions.