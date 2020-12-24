Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Tests Positive for COVID-19

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday (December 23), the fitness model shared his test result and credited his healthy lifestyle for aiding in his recovery.

"2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us," he began. "Recently I tested positive for Covid-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other)," he added, referencing Spears. "I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone."

He believes that eating healthy and maintaining a workout regimen helped with his lack of symptoms. "This is where my healthy lifestyle helped a lot, I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal," he shared.

By day three, Asghari resumed his workouts and normal clean eating habits. "10 days later I was no longer contagious, and tested negative twice and was cleared by doctors to end quarantine and return to my loved ones," he explained.

"I spend a lot of time cleansing and thinking about how important our health is in general even outside of COVID," he admitted. "At the end of our lives one of the most important things will be health, I will continue to do my best and inspire you guys to also live a healthy lifestyle."

Later that day, Spears shared a video where she was reunited with her beau once again. The pair rode around on a scooter in the video clip while her pup chased them. This was the same scooter that the "Lucky" singer used when she broke her foot earlier this year.