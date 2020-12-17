Britney Spears Debuts Short New Hair (PHOTO)

Britney Spears revealed her new short haircut—and it looks so cute!

On Wednesday (December 16), the "Matches" singer debuted her new hair via Instagram. She shared a close-up selfie that shows off her layered shoulder-length do.

"Cut my hair," she wrote in the caption. "You know what they say .... out with the old .... in with the new !!!!! Now let us pray!!!!"

Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, approved of her new look. "I love it," he commented along with a string of heart emojis.

See the photo, below.

Her new hair reveal comes amid her ongoing legal battle to exclude her father, Jamie, from her conservatorship. Jamie recently claimed that he has not spoken to his daughter since August.

He said in an interview with CNN that he purports to "protect" the pop superstar from people with "self-serving interests" and "those who seek harm to her."

Britney is attempting to have Jamie removed from his financial and decision making roles in her conservatorship.