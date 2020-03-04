Britney Spears' youngest son, Jayden Federline, shared personal family details on an Instagram live stream.

The 13-year-old answered fan questions and spoke candidly from his bedroom at Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline's home, on Tuesday (March 3).

Spears' fans flooded the comments section during the live stream and asked what exactly is going on with the singer.

"What’s going on with my mom? I’ll tell you guys the whole story about my mom and stuff if I get 5,000 followers on my Instagram," Jayden told the camera, according to Perez Hilton. "That stuff will come out way in the future [when] I get really popular.”

Jayden then reportedly claimed that his mother may quit music altogether. "Actually I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all," he confessed. "I don’t think that … I don’t know, dude. I don’t even know. I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?'”

When the subject of his family came up, he was quick to share his distaste for his grandfather, Jamie Spears. "Yeah, he’s a pretty big d--k ... He can go die," he apparently said. But he only had positive things to say about his grandmother, Lynn Spears: "My grandma is literally the best grandma in the universe. All of my grandmas, actually."

The teenager then supposedly compared his father to Jesus. "I have the best dad ever," he gushed. "My dad’s literally Jesus." He also approves of his mother's current boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I like Sam. He’s good, he’s nice. He’s a really good dude."

Shortly after the live stream ended, his Instagram account deleted his posts, live stream and switched from a public profile to private.

Watch a clip of the stream, below.