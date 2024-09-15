Britney Spears Wishes Sons Happy Birthday via Instagram

Britney Spears has wished her sons a happy birthday month on Instagram.

The 42-year-old pop star and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed Sean Preston on Sept. 14, 2005 and his brother Jayden James on Sept. 12, 2006 and Britney took to Instagram to share birthday wishes for both of her sons.

She posted a throwback picture of them as youngsters and wrote: "This month is my boys’ birthdays !!! Happy Birthday babies and I hope you get all your wishes and more !!!"

Meanwhile, Britney is said to have been largely estranged from her boys in recent years, with their apparent falling out believed to have stemmed from their and Kevin’s dismay at her raunchy Instagram posts.

Kevin told the Daily Mail in 2022 about his struggle to explain Britney’s social media posts to their sons.

He said: “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them.

“It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Jayden added: "I think mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love – I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that.”

It was reported in May 2023 Britney had not seen her sons in more than a year and the boys had stopped answering her texts.

But in June, Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told Page Six the teens had spoken with Britney on Mother’s Day, calling it a “step in the right direction” for a possible reconciliation.