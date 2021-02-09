Britney Spears Trolls Fans With Coy Reference to Documentary, Boyfriend Speaks Out

Britney Spears’ fans are reading into the pop superstar's latest Instagram posts.

Three days after the premiere of FX and Hulu's Framing Britney Spears, the documentary shining a spotlight on the singer's conservatorship battle, the 39-year-old shared a video of herself talking about something “we’ve all been waiting for.”

“The moment we've all been waiting for last week,” she said to her 27.4 million Instagram followers with a dramatic pause, before continuing, “The Super Bowl!"

Fans believe she was taking a dig at the film and cheekily teasing her followers, suggesting that she knows “the moment we’ve all been waiting for last week” is actually her reaction to the bombshell documentary, not the Super Bowl.

In another Instagram post, the singer also posted a photo of sparkly, high-heeled shoes with graphic text that reads: "She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten!" Followers speculate she is referencing the legacy of her career shown in the documentary.

On Monday (Feb. 8), Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari broke his silence on the situation in an exclusive interview with People.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told the publication. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Spears and Asghari first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video shoot and began dating in 2016.

Ahead of the documentary release, Spears’ social media manager, Cassie Petrey, spoke out in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Feb. 2), to address fan speculation that the singer has been sending hidden messages in her captions.

“Britney is not ‘asking for help’ or leaving secret messages in her social media. She is literally just living her life and trying to have fun on Instagram,” Petrey wrote. “She’s having fun creating posts and sharing images that she likes. That’s it. There’s not some secret agenda to it. She’s just having a good time, and I hope this helps people see it for what it actually is.”

“If a video she sends in is edited by her social media team, it’s because she gave specific instructions and asked for it to be edited that way. Then she sees it and decides if she wants to post it or not,” added Petrey.

Despite what people have assumed to be a cryptic call-out, a source exclusively told Page Six that Spears has not watched the documentary.

“She’s chosen not to watch it because she’s fed up with the conservatorship,” the source said. “She feels there is a hole missing in her life because of the conservatorship and that she won’t be able to live a normal life until that’s over. She knows it’s a battle for her whole life.”

The next court date for her conservatorship battle is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2020.