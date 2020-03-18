Britney Spears Is Coming to Save Us From Our Coronavirus Woes Using Yoga

While we all hunker down and practice social distancing and self-quarantining to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it's easy to develop cabin fever — there's only so much you can do at home. Thankfully, Britney Spears exists.

On Wednesday (March 18) the pop star took to Instagram to share an uplifting message — and teach fans yoga. "We are all dealing with the Corona virus [sic] all around the world," she captioned a video. "to get through this together we need to remain positive and lift each other up 🌸🌸🌸😘 !!!!!!"

Brit's doing her part by teaching fans a new yoga pose every day via Instagram in an attempt "to inspire others to stay healthy and sane, and to be better people."

The inspiring message comes a day after Spears shared a lengthy note with her followers, revealing that trolls' disrespectful comments on her posts hurt her feelings. "you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!!" she declared.

"Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another," she added. "stay safe …. and be nice !!!!!"