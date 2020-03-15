Brittany Snow Marries Tyler Stanaland in Intimate Ceremony

Actress Brittany Snow married fiancé Tyler Stanaland.

The Pitch Perfect star and her former professional surfer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Malibu on Saturday (March 14), The Knot revealed.

The pair met through mutual friends after the real estate agent contacted the actress on Instagram with a dad joke. “I knew of Britt for obvious reasons,” Stanalandtold the outlet. “But Britt was my unattainable crush forever. As a man, I used to watch Pitch Perfect with friends and, ‘Brittany Snow… One day.’ But never thinking it would ever happen.”

During the wedding planning, the 34-year-old told Us Weekly that they planned on including their dog in the ceremony along with having taco trucks and margaritas.

The couple began dating in 2018 and Stanaland popped the question in January 2019. "A couple weeks ago, I said “YES” about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," Snow wrote on Instagram, announcing the engagement. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. ✨I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant."