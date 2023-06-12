How BTS and Fans Are Celebrating the Group’s 10th Anniversary

BTS is officially 10 years old, and the group's members and fans alike are celebrating the milestone anniversary in big ways.

For one, the group released a brand new single on June 9 as a gift to fans, known as ARMYs, in honor of their 10th year as bandmates.

"Take Two" features all seven members — even Jin and J-Hope, who are currently completing their mandatory military service — is a nod to their "second chapter," according to HYBE.

Listen to BTS' "Take Two" Below:

In addition, a special episode of Suga's Suchwita talk show featuring Jin and J-Hope dropped on June 10. Jin specifically requested the episode be released in June as an anniversary gift for fans while he is away.

On June 12, members RM and Jimin posted lengthy letters to Weverse to celebrate the anniversary, as well as Instagram posts marking the occasion.

"Sometimes (we'll do this) together, sometimes far apart, and sometimes close together. I sincerely hope that I'll have you and that you, too, will have me by your side. To my members, staff, family, and friends! And ARMYs! You've worked really hard. Let's live well through ten more years in the future, too," RM wrote in his letter, according to a fan translation on Twitter.

"You [ARMYs], who make me feel all these things, should also feel full of happiness and be loved. You should. Got it?" Jimin added in his own letter after reminiscing about the group's journey.

Fans also celebrated the day by sharing fanart online.

And some fans came together to create their very own song for BTS called "Love Letters," with all proceeds going to charity, according to an ARMY on Twitter.

A special postage stamp was also released and, most spectacularly, the city of Seoul, South Korea, lit up in purple for the group's anniversary.

According to ABC News, City Hall, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, several Han River bridges and the DDP dome were lit up in BTS' signature purple in honor of the seven members and their ARMY.

To put a cherry on top of the festivities, BTS' annual FESTA festival, which celebrates their anniversary, is set to take place on June 17 at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, South Korea.

The event will include fireworks, special exhibitions, a 10th Festa monument, a temporary tattoo booth and a live radio show with RM that will be broadcasted online, according to PopSugar.