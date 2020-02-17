BTS' Carpool Karaoke episode date has officially been revealed.

On Monday (February 17), The Late Late Show announced the news on Instagram, revealing the group's much-anticipated appearance will air February 25 on CBS. RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and J-Hope will join host James Corden on the popular segment, where they're expected to sing their greatest hits together.

Fans should also expect the boys to perform some new tracks off their new album Map of the Soul: 7, which drops this week. Carpool Karaoke often also involves a skit, so the ARMY can look forward to that as well.

Check out the BTS x Carpool Karaoke announcement, below:

BTS also appeared on The Late Late Show in January, where they premiered their single "Black Swan."

It looks like the group is taking over late-night television. They'll also appear on The Tonight Show February 24 — and the show was described as one of the biggest episodes in the show's history. BTS will reportedly be taking a tour of New York City's most iconic landmarks with host Jimmy Fallon, as well as answer fans' burning questions.

Then in April, the band will kick off their new world tour in their hometown of Seoul, South Korea, before heading to cities across Asia, North America and Europe. You can buy tickets and find more information here.