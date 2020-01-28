BTS Perform ‘Black Swan’ on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden': Watch

BTS headed to The Late Late Show With James Corden Tuesday night (Jan. 28) where the superstar Korean music group debuted their first live performance of new single "Black Swan," off their forthcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7.

Members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope took the stage to perform the new single with an impressive production complete with a forest, waterfall and digital lake straight out of Swan Lake. The members danced barefoot over an illuminated floor.

The performance just two nights after BTS joined Lil Nas X for his star-studded performance of "Old Town Road" at the 2020 Grammy Awards Sunday (Jan. 26).

Watch below:

Aside from their performance, the group confirmed they will participate in an episode of Carpool Karaoke. They also played a game of hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher and sat down for a quick interview with Corden.

Talk show host James Corden changed his social media accounts' names to "#BTSxCorden TONIGHT⁷" in anticipation for the performance. Prior to the show, ARMYs waited overnight outside to get a chance to join the studio audience. (Corden even came out to give them cupcakes for their dedication.)

The group's comeback album Map of the Soul: 7 releases Feb. 21 and is said to be their most personal work yet. "I can't tell more. It's the hardest we can go. We're always personal and frank in our messages and tracks," RM revealed in an interview.

See fan reactions to BTS' appearance on The Late Late Show, below.