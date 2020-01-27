BTS Reveal New Album Will Be ‘Hardest We Can Go’

BTS said their comeback album Map of the Soul: 7 is going to be "better" and "harder" than ever before.

On the red carpet at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Sunday (January 26), the group revealed what fans can expect from the new project during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"We just released 'Black Swan,' our first single for the upcoming album. We release our album in February," he shared. "It's going to be harder, it's going to be whatever you're expecting it is — it's going to be better and harder."

When the reporter asked RM to elaborate, he said, "I can't tell more. It's the hardest we can go. We're always personal and frank in our messages and tracks."

Elsewhere in the interview, the boys praised Ariana Grande after their epic rehearsal photo.

"She's the one right now, she's the one," they told ET. "So when Ariana is just practicing next to our big studio, we just knew. She said she wanted to see our rehearsals and what we're doing. We showed her... and we saw her rehearsals, too, so we know what we're doing tonight, what she's doing tonight, and it was, like, the greatest."

The group added that this year's Grammys is a full-circle moment for them. "We said it last year presenting: We'll be back. And we thought it would never come true, but I think this is the reason why you should speak out your ambitions," RM said. "It will come true maybe."

As previously reported, the group – made up of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and V – are dropping a brand new album next month, the follow up to their mega-successful 2019 release Map of the Soul: Persona.

During the awards show, BTS took to the stage with Lil Nas X for a show-stopping performance of his record-breaking track "Old Town Road," which also featured Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and Mason Ramsey.

Following their 2020 Grammy performance, the group has become the first and only Korean act to have ever performed at the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Grammy Awards. 2020 is already shaping up to be another history-making year for BTS, who will release Map of the Soul: 7 Friday, February 21.