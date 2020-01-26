BTS stole the show as special guests in Lil Nas X's star-studded performance of his monster hit, "Old Town Road," at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26.

The superstar Korean music group joined the rapper for a special verse on "Old Town Road," and also delivered an energetic performance of "Seoul Town Road," one of the many remixes of the track which spent 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Also featured in the performance were Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, and Mason Ramsey (the viral Wal-Mart yodeling kid), all of whom also feature on various remixes of "Old Town Road."

The intricate performance took place on a rotating stage of different sets, which included a sleek cityscape; a green, cowboy hat-wearing skull; a country-themed room featuring magazine covers Lil Nas X has appeared on; and a Western-themed set with a sparkly tractor.

To cap it all off, the 20-year-old singer and rapper, wearing a black Matrix-esque outfit, was joined onstage by rapper Nas to perform a remixed track called "Rodeo."

At the ceremony, Lil Nas X took home the Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Old Town Road") and Best Music Video ("Old Town Road"). He was up for six awards total, also including Best New Artist, Record of the Year ("Old Town Road"), Album of the Year (7), and Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Panini").

Check out Twitter's reactions to the performance, below.