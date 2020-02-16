BTS Announce ‘Map of the Soul: 7′ Track List

BTS unveiled their Map of the Soul: 7 track list.

At midnight in Korea on Monday (Feb. 17), Big Hit Entertainment released BTS' highly anticipated fourth studio album's track list.

The album will feature twenty songs in total, including their "Boy With Luv" collaboration with Halsey and a digital only bonus edition of "On" featuring Sia.

The announcement comes after the first concept art from the album. The eight photos show the members dressed in white with feathers and a larger than life hole in the middle of the floor.

The group will give the debut performance of their lead single "On" at Grand Central Station on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 24.

Map of the Soul: 7 debuts on February 21.

See BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 track list, below:

1. Intro: Persona

2. Boy With Luv ft Halsey

3. Make It Right

4. Jamais Vu

5. Dionysus

6. Interlude: Shadow

7. Black Swan

8. Filter

9.시차

10. Louder Than Bombs

11. On

12.욱 (UGH!)

13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

14. Inner Child

15.친구

16. Moon

17. Respect

18. We Are Bulletproof: the Eternal

19. Outro: Ego

20, On ft Sia (Digital version only)