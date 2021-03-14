BTS Fans React to Historic Grammy Nomination Despite Loss

BTS unfortunately didn't take home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, but that didn't make their nomination any less incredible.

On Sunday (March 14), Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga took home the award for their single "Rain On Me" off Gaga's album, Chromatica.

The competition was fierce as other nominees included "Un Dia" by J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy; "Intentions" by Justin Bieber and Quavo; and "Exile" by Taylor Swift and Bon Iver.

Although BTS lost the award, this marked the group's first Grammy nomination as a musical act, as well as the first major nomination for a Korean music group. Their 2018 album, Love Yourself: Tear, made history when it was nominated in the Best Recording Package category at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Most fans were extremely proud of the RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga and J-Hope, and celebrated their nomination and upcoming Grammys performance. ARMY even began trending #BTSOurGreatestPrize and #LightItUpBTS.

On Twitter, ARMYs reacted to the news with pride and prepared for the band's sure-to-be showstopping performance.

See some reactions, below.