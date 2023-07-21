Later, Gator: Alligator Caught Patiently Waiting For The Bus

See you later, alligator.

A bus driver in New Port Richey, Florida had an unexpected rider waiting at the next stop on Thursday.

According to a report from Tampa's WTSP, the bus driver pulled up to the stop to find a small alligator patiently waiting for a ride.

"After a bus driver arrived at the bus stop along Little Road and saw the scaly reptile waiting to hop on, they decided to take a picture," the WTSP report stated.

GoPasco County Public Transportation who operates buses on the route had some fun when sharing the bus-riding alligator photo op on social media.

One Twitter follower may have summed it up best saying, "just another day in Florida.

Others suggested the in transit gator was on his way to pick-up dinner for his family.

"Waiting for fast food," Deidre Edwards wrote on the GoPasco Facebook page.

The WTSP story says a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer helped the gator into a nearby wooded area and away from the bus stop.

New Port Richey is approximately 40 miles northwest of Tampa, Florida.

An abundance of waterways in the area leads to unexpected (or probably expected at this point) alligator encounters.

It's not unusual for a gator to hold up traffic or possibly even walking right up to someone's front door to say, "hello."

