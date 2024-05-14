Biggest Rubber Ducky in the World Is Touring the Country

The world is her bathtub.

Don't you just love that tag line for the world's largest rubber duck that thousands flock to see? If you're a lucky duck you'll get the chance to see her too as she gets ready to tour this summer on land or in the water.

According to the The Big Duck website, mama duck is more than six stories tall. Whoa! That's 61 feet high with a width of 64 feet, 74 feet long, and weighing in at more than 15 tons which is like three elephants. She has a little duckling, too, after all she is a mama. According to the Princeton Chamber of Commerce, Timmy is her 10 foot baby duck who tours with her.

The World's largest rubber duck debuted in Los Angeles 10 years ago with a mission to spread happiness and love. I mean how can you not smile and feel all the feels when you come across this adorable ducky.

World's Largest Rubber Duck website World's Largest Rubber Duck website loading...

Mama duck and her son Timmy have another mission besides spreading happiness. They're tour around the country is also a reminder to take advantage of outdoor spaces while while keeping green space alive and well with festivals and events.

According to Vice, we have Jim Henson and Sesame Street to thank for making rubber duckies the symbols of youth and happiness. They were a niche toy product until they were thrust into the public eye in a global way in the mid 1970s when they were introduced as Ernie's favorite toy on Sesame Street.

Right now mama duck and her son Timmy have five areas they're hitting this summer with more to hopefully come. Click here to to see the list.

Keith Richards Year By Year Photos Photographs of Rolling Stones co-founder Keith Richards, beginning in 1963. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening