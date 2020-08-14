Did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Break Up?

Did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes call it quits?

A source told In Touch that the couple are currently "taking some time apart," according to an article published Thursday (August 13).

“The [original plan] was that Camila would go back to Los Angeles with him,” the insider claimed in regards to the pair's future quarantine plans. “But they decided they needed to take a break from each other.”

"Despite their busy careers, they’ve spent much of the past year together," the source added. "They were in love and were best friends — they still are. The past year was a whirlwind for them and they supported each other so much. Nothing really went bad between them, they just realized they need some time apart."

They apparently needed "a little space to grow individually," even though it was hard for both of them.

“They still talk and love each other,” the source assured.

The last time Cabello posted a photo of Mendes on her Instagram account was on May 23 with a snapshot of the pair and their dogs.

Cabello and Mendes went public with their relationship in July 2019. They collaborated on "Senorita" in 2018 and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 2015.

According to the source, and corroborated by various social media posts of the artists in the studio, Cabello and Mendes are both currently working on new albums.