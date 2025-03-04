Canada Ready to Fight Back and Turn Off Power to U.S. Right Now

Canada is America's top power exporter, and Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Canada had our northern neighbors threatening back.

Trump's threat is now a reality. Now it's Canada's move.

It started in late 2024 with Trump's continued warnings of a 25% tariff on Canada. The February 1 start date was postponed to March, and now, here we are, and so are the Trump's tariffs.

According to the BBC, Trump has officially imposed 25% tariffs on products entering the United States from Canada. The same thing is in effect for Mexico, too. Trump is also increasing goods from China.

Experts say Trump's tariffs are likely to push up prices for consumers in the US and abroad. The three countries targeted are America's top trading partners, and the tit-for-tat measures have also prompted fears of a wider trade war.

Canada is a major supplier of electricity to several states, including most of New England. Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Connecticut all import power from Canada.

READ ON: 10 Essential Items That Will Skyrocket in Price in New England With Tariffs

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration website, the states that use Canadian electricity are New York, including New York City, the Upper Midwest states of North Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota, as well as most of New England, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

On a net basis, Canada exports electricity mainly to New England, New York, and the Upper-Midwest states. The Canadian and U.S. grids are integrated, allowing Canada to be a major supplier of electricity. The two countries have a long history of working together to power their communities.

Trump threatened this for months before the election, so it's not surprising to most people. Canada has been a major player in our power grid since 1909.

America's Worst States for Motorcycle Safety Easton & Easton Law Offices ranked the most dangerous states for motorcyclists in 2025 using crash data from NHTSA and IIHS. Factors included fatal crash rates, deaths per 10,000 bikes, and impaired driving. Each factor was weighted, normalized, and totaled for a final score, with higher scores meaning greater danger for riders. For EastonLawOffices.com 's full methodology and additional insights, see the link in America's Worst State for Motorcycle Safety. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow