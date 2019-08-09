Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson: The Rumored Ups and Downs of Their Relationship
Rumors have been swirling around Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s relationship for over a year now.
Though their recent engagement news turned out not to be true, it seems like they’re definitely committed to each other as Ashley recently revealed her new tattoo of Cara’s initials.
While they may or may not be getting married any time soon, let’s go through the couple’s history and find out everything we know so far.