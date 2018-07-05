Cardi B is looking to pocket tap her former manager for more than $15 million in a new countersuit.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old registered legal papers in federal court on Thursday (July 5) against Klenord Raphael, known professionally as Shaft, the ex-manager who apparently sold Cardi a one-sided management deal that allowed him too much authority over her private and professional life, including that with her husband Offset.

As previously reported in April, Shaft filed a $10 million suit against the "Bodak Yellow" star, claiming the rapper defamed him and violated their management contract when she signed to another label called Quality Control the month before. Shaft maintains he “conceived, arranged and orchestrated Cardi B’s rise to become the biggest music sensation on the planet” and was blindsided when Cardi terminated her business with him in late 2017.

Her recollection of their professional relationship tells a different story — Shaft reportedly put "barriers between her and people close to her in an effort to maintain complete control over her," per TMZ reports. The ex-manager was allegedly cutting side deals for himself outside the 20 percent commission outlined in their former agreement and demanded 50 percent of the "I Like It" musician's deal with Sony.

Though Cardi acknowledges having had a contract with Shaft in her suit, she declares he breached "contractual and fiduciary duties" that were promised to her but not fulfilled. Such obligations included returning payments and acting as her independent business manager.

The rapper is being represented by entertainment attorney Paul LiCalsi.