Watch Cardi B Marry Then Bury Her Man in ‘Be Careful’ Video

On Monday (May 21), Cardi B revealed the dramatic visuals of her latest Invasion of Privacy single, "Be Careful."

The Jora Frantzis-directed video channels the Old West as Cardi waits patiently at the alter of an old, rural church for her betrothed. Images of crucifixes and effigies flash by, interspersed with the platinum-haired bride rapping about her man's infidelities.

After the couple says their vows, the clip colors turn dark and we see we're now attending a funeral at the same church—the funeral of Cardi's husband. The widow saunters up to the casket, paying her respects, and then slams it shut as she raps “You don’t care about a thing except your motherf---ing self / You make me sick.” The video ends with Cardi staking a cross-shaped grave marker in the sand.

Many have speculated the cautionary song is directed at Cardi's fiancé Offset, who cheated on her after they got engaged in October; however, the rapper addressed the infidelity in an interview with Cosmopolitan, stating, "I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s--t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life ... I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision."

After the rumors became public, the couple announced that though they're still engaged, they stopped planning their wedding. They're expecting their first child together in June.