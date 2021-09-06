It’s A Boy! Cardi B Gives Birth To Her Second Child With Offset

Cardi B has given birth to her second child, and it is a boy.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to Instagram to share the news by unveiling a photo of herself posing in a hospital bed with her husband Offset. The pair are adorably looking down at their new baby wrapped in a blue blanket and cradled in Cardi's arms.

The caption confirms that the child was born over the weekend on September 4. Celebrities such as Offset's fellow Migos member Quavo, Kris Jenner, Chance The Rapper and DJ Khaled rushed to the comments section to wish the family well. Several astrology fans noted that they had welcomed a Virgo into the mix.

The happy couple opened up about the baby news in a statement shared with People. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," they gushed. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." So far, we don't know what they have named the newborn child.

Cardi and Offset already share a child - their three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. They celebrated her birthday this year with a lavish princess-themed party and an adorable throwback picture on Instagram. "Forever my little baby," Cardi wrote in the caption.

Offset has three additional children - Kalea, Kody and Jordan - from previous relationships.

The "WAP" rapper confirmed the news about her second pregnancy during an appearance at the 2021 BET Awards this summer. She followed that up with a stunning pregnancy announcement photo on Instagram, which she simply captioned "#2" alongside a heart emoji. Since then her bump appeared frequently on Instagram. It also made a debut in Normani's "Wild Side" music video and Lizzo's "Rumors" visual.

She opened up about the pregnancy in an interview on Stationhead. Apparently she realized something was up during rehearsals for her performance at the Grammys with Megan Thee Stallion and told her husband casually. "I think I'm pregnant, bro," she recalled saying.