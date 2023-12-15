25 Celebrities Who Were Born on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day

Though many people around the world hear the phrase "Happy New Year!" ring out on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, some folks also hear "Happy Birthday!" during New Year's celebrations.

Celebrities who were born on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day are used to celebrating dual holidays at the start of each new calendar year, as they both usher in a brand new calendar year as well as celebrate a fresh start and getting older.

Some stars, such as late disco legend Donna Summer, were born on New Year's Eve — the very last day of the year. Others were born on New Year's Day itself — the very first day of the new year.

READ MORE: 16 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Born on Christmas Day

One such New Year's baby is superstar rapper Ice Spice, who was born on Jan. 1, 2000.

"Having a birthday on New Year's is so crazy because everybody is celebrating their New Year's, but it’s your birthday. That’s always been my issue with that. And usually, my Christmas gifts are also my birthday gifts," Ice Spice told Dazed in 2023 about her hybrid holiday-birthday.

Other famous people born on New Year's Day include Austin Powers star Verne Troyer, metal and pop star Poppy and historical figure Betsy Ross, who designed the American flag.