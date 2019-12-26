When it comes to the holidays, the general consensus among celebrities seems to be "go big or go home."

Whether dazzling us with their professional renditions of Christmas carols or making us jealous with their expert (and expensive) Xmas decor and food spreads, famous people just seem to do Christmas on a whole different level... and luckily, thanks to social media, we get to go along for the sleigh ride!

And 2019 was no different, with stars the world over inviting us, albeit in brief clips, behind the scenes of their holly jolly celebrations.

While driving en route to visit family, a cozy pajamas-wearing Justin Bieber (likely being recorded by wife Hailey) cheerfully belted out Christmas songs in the car:

On Christmas Eve, Jennifer Aniston shared a playful party photo of her posing with Laura Dern, Rita Wilson and other famous friends:

Dressed in Santa hats and cuddled up in front of their tree, actor Neil Patrick Harris and his family—husband David Burtka, daughter Harper Grace, son Gideon Scott, and their two cute pooches—gifted the world with just about the cutest little holiday message ever recorded. Watch the sweet video below:

Below, see how stars like Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian and more celebrated Christmas Eve and Christmas this year: