Ice T and More Celebrities React to the April 5 Earthquake: ‘My Fault!’

Celebrities shared their reactions, jokes and more on social media after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled the east coast Friday morning (April 5).

The shallow earthquake, which originated just three miles below the surface in northern New Jersey, shook buildings all over the Tri-State area this morning for upwards of 30 seconds beginning at 10:23AM EST.

People as far as Washington, D.C. and Maryland reported feeling the tremors, which were also experienced in New York and Pennsylvania.

Ground and air travel were briefly halted in some areas of the East Coast due to safety concerns.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports Friday's earthquake was the third largest earthquake recorded in the area in the last 50 years, with the largest being the 5.3 earthquake that originated in upstate New York in 2002.

On X (formerly Twitter), rapper and actor Ice T joked that the earthquake was actually just caused by his and wife Coco's intimate morning activities.

"My fault," he quipped.

Not quite a celebrity, but no less famous than one, the official account for the Empire State Building simply tweeted, "I AM FINE."

See more celebrity reactions to the April 5, 2024 earthquake, below: