Celebrity Birthdays for July 24: Who’s Celebrating Today?

Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. Find out which famous people are celebrating their birthday today, below.

Celebrities born on July 24 include:

-- South American revolutionary/statesman Simon Bolivar in 1783

-- French novelist Alexandre Dumas the Elder, author of The Three Musketeers, in 1802

-- British poet/author Robert Graves in 1895

-- Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart in 1897

-- Actor Chief Dan George in 1899

-- Artist Zelda Fitzgerald in 1900

-- Feminist/former U.S. Rep. Bella Abzug, D-N.Y., in 1920

-- Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant in 1935 (age 83)

-- Comedian Gallagher in 1946 (age 72)

-- Actor Lynda Carter in 1951 (age 67)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Karl Malone in 1963 (age 55)

-- Former baseball player Barry Bonds in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor/singer Kristin Chenoweth in 1968 (age 50)

-- Actor/singer Jennifer Lopez in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Rose Byrne in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Summer Glau in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Anna Paquin in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Mara Wilson in 1987 (age 31)

-- Australian television host Bindi Irwin in 1998 (age 20)
