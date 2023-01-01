Celebrities are ringing in 2023 with memories, new year's resolutions and social media tributes.

Dec. 31, 2022, marked the end of another year with numerous year-end wrap-up social media posts and a handful of televised specials to ring in the new year with some of the hit songs from the past 365 days.

Some stars opted to perform or present during New Year's Eve television specials. Miley Cyrus & her godmother and Rock N' Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton's NBC NYE program included performances from Fletcher, Latto, Liily, Rae Sremmurd and Sia. This included numerous duets with Cyrus and Parton. Comedians Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and trio Please Don't Destroy also appeared.

BTS member and solo artist J-Hope kicked off the New Year's Rockin' Eve telecast in New York City's Times Square. He performed "=," "Chicken Noodle Soup" and BTS' smash single "Butter."

JoJo Siwa got personal in an Instagram post regarding her body and workout regimen before the ball dropped.

"First and last pic of 2022," she captioned photos of her after workouts. "I NEVERRRR take 'progress pictures' because they make me uncomfortable… however after a year of putting tons of focus on my physical health I am soooo proud of the muscle/strength I’ve gained!! I looked like the first picture EVERY DAY literally. Sweated and sweated. HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!!!!"

Meanwhile, Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, Silence of the Lambs villain Anthony Hopkins and Olympic Gymnast Gabby Douglas celebrated their birthdays.

