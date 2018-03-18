Chadwick Boseman to Host ‘SNL’ Alongside Music Guest Cardi B

Bardi and the Black Panther are joining forces: Chadwick Boseman and Cardi B have been named as future guests on Saturday Night Live.

Boseman will make his SNL debut as the host of the sketch comedy show's April 7 episode, in which the "Bodak Yellow" rapper will make her premiere as the musical guest.

"See you soon #SNL!" the Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War star tweeted after the show made the big announcement on their Twitter account Saturday night (March 17).

Following suit, the 25-year-old emcee shared the exciting news with her 19 million followers on Instagram. "APRIL 7th SATURDAY NIGHT LIFE!!!" Cardi captioned an image advertising her upcoming gig. "Who finna not go to the club to watch Bardi on tv?!"

Both Cardi and the 40-year-old Marvel favorite have been having quite the successful year.

Just last week, Boseman's action-packed blockbuster Black Panther reached a groundbreaking feat when it grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office, making the film Marvel's fifth to hit such a breakthrough.