Chances are You Get ‘Monkey Mind’ So What Is It?

Your mind is restless and feels out of control with scattered thoughts that truly interrupt your day or while you sleep.

That overactive mind even creates scenarios, jumps to conclusions, and makes up stories while you're trying to work through a trigger or resolve an issue.

But is there even an issue at all?

Falling down this rabbit hole of what's called "monkey mind" can happen at any time. However, it's often a literal wake-up call at 3 AM or when you're literally doing nothing, allowing your thoughts to jump around and swing from vine to vine like a monkey.

According to the Well and Good website, it's most common after something triggers you or when you are alone with your thoughts, and there's nothing to distract you.

According to Psychology Today, monkey mind, sometimes called "monkey brain," started with Buddhism but has become a mainstream term in society to describe that distracted, restless, sometimes quite chaotic state of mind you can't stand.

It’s the part of your brain most connected to the ego, which contends that you can’t do anything right. The monkey mind insists on being heard. It is also the part of your brain that becomes easily distracted. The ego has the ability to create false thoughts, which is the inner chatter we hear most often. In fact, it is the voice in our heads that we sometimes tell to “shut up.” Otherwise, we can become overwhelmed by these thoughts or even lose touch with reality.

Ironically, the key to battling monkey mind is to distract yourself with something else. Sure, you can try deep breathing, too, but to start, get distracted.

If my monkey mind wakes me up in the middle of the night, I immediately grab my iPad and start streaming a TV show or movie.

Works every time.

However, according to Psychology Today, the level and frequency of monkey brain can signal depression, anxiety, or ADHD, which enhances it.

According to Well and Good, don't beat yourself up over it because it's super common. I mean, just look at the number of humorous and thoughtful memes and self-help quotes that pop up daily on your socials about racing minds and your inner bully.

However, definitely share what's happening with your doctor.

