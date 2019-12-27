Channing Tatum Is Reportedly on Exclusive Dating App Raya Following Jessie J Split

Channing Tatum seems to have moved on after his recent split with Jessie J: the actor was reportedly spotted on Raya, an exclusive dating app used by the rich and famous, UsWeekly reports

Paired with a shrugging emoji, the actor’s bio on his profile allegedly reads, “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry."

His profile song is D’Angelo’s “Brown Sugar,” a source claims.

Tatum and pop star Jessie J broke things off in November 2019, though their split was only made public last week. Sources claimed that though they called it quits after a year together, they are still on good terms. The former couple began dating in late 2018, shortly after Tatum separated from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

Raya is a celebrity dating app that requires both an invitation from an existing member as well as an approval process via a membership committee.

The app is used for dating as well as networking for entertainment industry professionals. The app has never been advertised and users are not allowed to screenshot or share anything from inside the app, which costs $7.99 a month. Reported former members of the app include Demi Lovato, Niall Horan, Joe Jonas and John Mayer.