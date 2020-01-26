Charlie Puth Admits He Scrapped His New Album

Charlie Puth revealed that he has scrapped the entire album that he's been working on.

The 28-year-old has been out of the spotlight and quiet on social media for quite some time, for a good reason. In a series of tweets, the "Attention" singer confirmed that he is working on new material but has scrapped everything that he's been working on for his upcoming album.

"I scrapped the album I was working on because none of the music felt real," he shared. "It’s almost like I was trying to be too cool in a way. That’s why you haven’t heard from me in awhile [sic]."

As for the record he's working on now, he seems to have gone back to his roots. "It’s back to the way it used to be now," he wrote. "Me, alone in my messy ass room making beats, then driving to the Valley to Kash’s house to write the lyrics.

"2019 was the year I got a little lost," he admitted. "I appreciate the people, who’ve been with me since day one, for opening up my eyes."