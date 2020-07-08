Charlie Puth Says Stan Culture Is ‘Dangerous,’ Slams Claims He ‘Used BTS for Clout’

Charlie Puth shared his candid opinions regarding the toxicity of stan culture, as well as accusations he used superstar Korean music group BTS for "clout" and to advance his career.

The 28-year-old singer shared a series of tweets on Sunday (July 5) concerning social media, stans (extreme fans) and language.

"I don’t usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said," he began. "This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between ‘fandoms’ has to stop."

"I’m 28 years old, so it doesn’t really mean anything to me when some person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me saying things like 'I used BTS for clout,'" he explained. "I don’t know what that means ... I love those guys and they are super talented."

"But what I do know is that 10 years ago, language like this directed towards me would’ve affected me deeply in a very negative way," he admitted. "And I’m thinking about all the other younger kids on twitter seeing stuff like this on a daily basis."

"It may sound cliche, but please be nicer to each other on here," he requested. "No more screaming about made up nonsense. It does nobody any good. We all need to love each other MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW."

See the tweets, below.

Fans wrote comments to Puth on Twitter and TikTok claiming that he used BTS' popularity to gain followers. Puth previously tweeted about his love for the group's music in 2017.

"We really like Charlie Puth's music," BTS replied.

In 2018, Puth performed "We Don't Talk Anymore" alongside Jungkook at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards.