Oops! ‘Free Money’ Bank ATM Glitch Was Actually Check Fraud

Over Labor Day weekend, a trend emerged that appeared to feature a bank ATM glitch that gave out free money.

According to USA Today, the money was not free at Chase Bank ATMs, but rather people simply committing fraud.

There have been several videos posted to TikTok about the supposed free money. In the clips, people can be seen depositing checks for large amounts of money and then making a withdrawal for a smaller but still substantial amount before the check cleared.

Once the person got the cash, they believed that the system had a glitch and that the money was free.

Chase Bank released a statement about the trend to USA Today, where they warned people about doing this and that the issue has been resolved.

"Regardless of what you see online, depositing a fraudulent check and withdrawing the funds from your account is fraud, plain and simple," a spokesperson for the bank said.

While some people on TikTok celebrated the money by throwing it in the air, others showed the aftermath once the glitch had been fixed. In the aftermath, their account showed a negative balance.

Jim Wang, a financial educator on Instagram, spoke about the trend and revealed that the negative balances in people's accounts came from the bank putting holds on their accounts or deducting the stolen cash from their accounts.

"Bank errors in your favor are almost never in your favor. In the case of this 'glitch,' it was just check fraud," he shared.