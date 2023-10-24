Cher's keeping it real regarding her relationship with younger beau Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

In a chat with Extra, the 77-year-old icon spilled the deets on her romance with the 37-year-old producer.

“I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together. We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s a got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other," she gushed.

The "Believe" singer said Edwards is more "shy" than she is, calling him "reserved."

READ MORE: Why Cher Broke Her Dating Rule About Really Younger Men

“Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about… The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, [is]?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references, he’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet,'" Cher continued, regarding their 40-year age gap.

The Grammy winner is currently promoting her new holiday album, Christmas, which she worked on with Edwards.

“This must be the right time, because I was asked forever and starting from [my] Sonny and Cher days. It’s a very strange Christmas album. All the tracks are their own little islands. Nothing seems to go together, but when you hear it, it works," Cher said.

Cher and Edwards first sparked relationship rumors when they were photographed holding hands in November 2022.

Listen to Cher's "Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart":