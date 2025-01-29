This British Pop Star Claims Her Team Pressured Her to Seduce Justin Bieber for Fame

British pop star Cher Lloyd revealed that her team once pressured her to seduce Justin Bieber for more fame in the 2010s.

In an appearance on the We Need to Talk podcast, Lloyd said that she asked her record company at the time for money to promote her album.

She alleges they refused and told her it was not in the budget.

"I was told … what I needed to do to make this record take off was hit some of the clubs and find out where [Justin] Bieber is and go try and get with him," she revealed.

"I was told they weren’t gonna spend money on the album [and] to hook up with someone mega famous and leech off of the back of someone else’s fame," she elaborated.

She added that she was dating the man who later became her husband at the time and that he was in the room when the statement was made.

"Was I not good enough? Was I not good enough to invest in that you would rather use me in that way? They didn’t care," she continued, adding that she was a teenager at the time.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lloyd reflected on her friendship with One Direction during their time on The X Factor.

"I’ve never met such caring, lovely guys. And they were young, same as me, but they were all such good people. No ego. Decent people who loved to sing as much as I did," she recalled.

She also paid tribute to late 1D singer Liam Payne, saying, "He [sang] from his heart and it was a gift. Liam had a gift. And I just think I’ll always remember that about him. There was no one quite like him."

Lloyd released her debut studio album Sticks + Stones in 2011, followed by a sophomore album in 2014 called Sorry I'm Late.

She also had a hit single in "Really Don't Care" with Demi Lovato in 2014.