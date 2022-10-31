‘The View’s ‘Oscars Slap’ Kids Costume on Halloween Episode Draws Backlash

On Monday's 'The View' episode Oct. 31, the hosts showed off the costume designs of wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer-Kaufman, who was tasked with dressing children in costumes inspired by 2022's "hottest topics."

One of those costumes was the infamous "Oscars slap" between Will Smith and Chris Rock that dominated headlines in March.

The child was decked out in a gold jumpsuit to reference the Oscars' famed statuettes, with a red painted handprint on his cheek.

"Now we do not want to endorse violence of any kind, but we couldn't help but talk about one of the hottest hot topics this year," Alderfer-Kaufman said. "We call this the 'Oscars slap.'"

One of the hosts was heard saying "beautiful" in the background during Alderfer-Kaufman's explanation.

The child in the costume seemed visibly uncomfortable or nervous before quickly exiting the stage.

At the time of the incident, 'View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg said the slap was "not okay" and suggested Smith "overreacted" and "snapped," as reported by Variety.

"The Oscar Slap costume felt a little cringeworthy. It was in poor taste and the boy looked like he was in literal pain," one viewer noted in the YouTube comments.

"Bad taste on the Oscar slap. You did validate violence [Ashley]," another viewer tweeted, referring to Alderfer-Kaufman.

Another viewer pointed out that a red handprint is a symbol for missing Indigenous women, tweeting, "Difficult to keep up with everything but the red handprint on one's face is the symbol for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Too bad no one was able to flag this costume idea in advance."

"They are adding too many adult themes to kids Halloween costumes," another person noted.

One person pointed out the ridiculousness of it all, saying, "The year is 2064 and people will still be talking about the Oscars slap."

Other kids' costumes featured included the Choco Taco, Ken and Barbie inspired by leaked photos of the Greta Gerwig's unreleased movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and a car dealership inflatable with money stuck on it to represent inflation.

Watch the segment, below: