Joy Behar Wrote a Secret Handwritten Diary About Ex-‘View’ Co-Host Rosie O’Donnell

Joy Behar has all the receipts. And they're handwritten.

Speaking on the Behind the Table podcast, the 81-year-old admitted she kept a secret diary during former co-host Rosie O'Donnell's brief stint on The View.

"The one year that Rosie O'Donnell was on the show, I kept a diary," Behar spilled, as producer Brian Teta noted "people would go crazy" if she ever released her handwritten notes.

"I know they would, but I don't like to do that. I don't talk about The View much," Behar continued, claiming that "Andy Cohen is on his knees begging me to do a book."

"I don't want you to do it, of course," Teta said, dishing that "the most entertaining show in television" is what takes place in Behar's dressing room before the show airs.

"For someone who's known for saying whatever's on her mind at all times, you do hold a lot back, because the conversations in your dressing room are a whole other level," Teta added.

Rosie O'Donnell joined daytime chat fest The View as moderator in 2006. She exited the show after just one season, though she eventually returned for another stint during Season 18.

The View is currently airing its 27th season on ABC.

The talk show is currently hosted by Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.