‘The View’s Joy Behar Puts Foot in Mouth With Tone-Deaf Complaint About Postponed Italy Trip Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The View host Joy Behar trended on social media after she made an insensitive comment regarding the crisis in Ukraine.

The conversation took place during the Thursday (Feb. 24) episode when co-host Sunny Hostin shared some facts regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of and attacks on Ukraine.

"Estimates are 50,000 Ukranians will be dead or wounded and this is going to start a refugee crisis in Europe. We're talking about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. It's heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen," Hostin shared.

Instead of showing sympathy and concern, Behar decided to transition into talking about Italy, which is roughly 1,500 miles away from where the Russian militia launched bombs on Ukraine's borders.

"I'm scared of what's going to happen in western Europe, too," Behar said. "You plan a trip, you want to go there... I've wanted to go to Italy for four years and I haven't been able to make it because of the pandemic and now this. It's like, what's gonna happen there?"

Social media users immediately reacted to her tone-deaf complaint.

"Did Putin even stop to think how his invasion would affect Joy Behar’s trip to Italy?" one user wrote. Another added, "You almost have to respect Joy Behar’s unwavering commitment toward ensuring that boomers are the most hated generation alive."

Another joked about starting a GoFundMe campaign to fund Behar's dream Italy vacation:

On The View Wednesday (Feb. 23), Behar slammed Donald Trump's remarks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This past week Trump called Putin a "genius" and alleged “this never would have happened with us. Had I been in office? Not even thinkable. This would never have happened.”

Behar condemned his words. “The traitorous behavior that’s going on right now on the right is just, it’s unbelievable to me. For having grown up in a country that fought this fascism, we are now becoming the people that we fought," she said.