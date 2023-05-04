Sherri Shepherd Made Sure Sunny Hostin Got a Fair Salary on ‘The View': ‘Got Me Paid’

Sherri Shepherd intervened to make sure host Sunny Hostin received fair pair when she joined The View.

"I don't even know if you remember this, but when I signed my deal sheet, you gave me a call. I don't know how you got my number... and you were like, 'I heard you're coming on the show.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I'm joining the show,'" the 54-year-old legal correspondent told Shepherd during an appearance on her daytime chat fest, Sherri, Wednesday (May 3).

"She was like, 'Did they give you a car stipend?' I was like, 'No'... and I was like, 'Let me get my deal sheet out.' And you basically went over your salary for the entire time you were there and you also gave me Jenny McCarthy's salary," Hostin continued.

READ MORE: 'The View' Hosts' Worst On-Air Fights and Most Awkward Moments Ever

Hostin explained how Shepherd "got me paid," revealing Shepherd gave her "everyone's salaries," which inspired Hostin to go to her agent and demand more.

Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, spilled that it was former co-host Rosie O'Donnell that inspired her to fight for fair pay.

"Rosie O'Donnell gave me everybody's salaries and hers, and you gotta pay it forward. You gotta stick together!" Shepherd revealed.

Watch the full interview below:

Hostin joined The View full time in 2016.

Currently in its 26th season, the iconic daytime show is hosted by Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.