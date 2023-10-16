Why Meghan McCain Doesn’t Watch ‘The View’

Meghan McCain revealed why she hasn't watched The View since she left the show in 2021.

"Partly it's just because of my lifestyle. I don't have time to watch this kind of content. I do listen to a lot of podcasts. And you know, it's kind of like looking at an ex-boyfriend's Instagram — it's just not great for you. So no, I don't watch," the 38-year-old told The Messenger.

The daughter of late senator John McCain co-hosted The View from 2017 to 2021.

Though the Bad Republican author doesn't tune in to the talk show these days, she does miss its wardrobe staff.

"I just love getting dressed up. So I miss the wardrobe people the most, and they're very kind. They have been the wardrobe people the entire history of the show," the conservative pundit continued.

McCain recently discussed her time on The View in an interview with Variety.

In an excerpt from her upcoming book, she writes:

During my time on The View, I felt like I was being often being punished and singled out for being a conservative. I’d hear a lot of complaints that the staff, including the other co-hosts and producers, had problems with my 'personality.' Until I got pregnant, I could handle it and manage it. No matter how hard the days were, I accepted the tradeoff. I was on the most watched TV show on daytime TV with a platform to speak to — and for — millions of women in this country. This was the deal with the devil I knowingly made.

The View is currently airing its 27th season on ABC.

The talk show is currently hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.