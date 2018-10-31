‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina': 13 Hellfire Burning Questions We Have After Season 1

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina brought everything we hoped a binge-worthy Netflix series about a teenage witch plagued by a Satanic prophecy would bring: Tons of melodrama and magic, and just in time for Halloween, too!

Despite a fantastic, explosive finale, Season 1 also came to a close with a number of loose ends that left us wondering about Sabrina Spellman and her fate — as well as what will happen next in the town of Greendale.

**SPOILERS BELOW**

For instance, just what is Dr. Ceberus, Aunt Hilda's new beau? Why did Madam Satan kill her familiar? And will Sabrina and Harvey eventually get back together?

From mysterious character motivations to whether or not certain enchanted furry friends will eventually talk (*cough* Salem *cough*), we've rounded up the 13 most burning questions the first season of Sabrina left us wondering, below.