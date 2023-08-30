Married Couple Trying for Baby Shocked After Discovering They Were Having Sex the Wrong Way for Years

A couple in China trying to have a baby were surprised to find out the wife was still a virgin after having what they believed was vaginal intercourse for four years.

After trying to conceive for years with no luck, the couple — a 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman — sought out a medical professional to help them with their baby journey.

According to The Mirror, the wife told the doctor that intercourse was "usually painful" for her every time, but she endured it in hopes of becoming pregnant.

"They were very healthy, but, despite being married for four years, couldn't conceive. Their family was giving them a lot of stress because of it," obstetrician Liu Hongmei said, according to the tabloid.

At first, Dr. Liu believed the woman might have a gynecological condition, but but "shocked" to discover the woman was still a virgin during an examination.

Liu's experience as a doctor led her to inspect the woman's anus, which is how she discovered the couple had been unwittingly having anal sex for years.

The doctor gave the couple a book about sex education, taught them some "guidelines" and sent them home.

"Four years of marriage and neither the husband nor wife knew how to get pregnant. Couples so lacking in general knowledge are very rare. But it is not uncommon for people to lack or have misconceptions regarding sexual knowledge," Liu explained.

According to The Mirror, thanks to the doctor's advice, the woman was able to get pregnant a few months after seeking medical advice.

To thank Liu, the happy couple sent the now-retired doctor "100 eggs and a live hen as gifts to her former hospital."