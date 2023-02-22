Woman Goes Viral Crying as She Says She’s Never Held a Man’s Hand: ‘Can’t Disappoint My Parents’

A 28-year-old woman went viral in China after tearfully explaining how she's never had a boyfriend — or even held a man's hand.

According to South China Morning Post, the anonymous woman went viral after filming a chat with her sister-in-law about the daily pressures she feels from society and her family with regard to being single.

"I have never held a man’s hand," she said in the viral video, according to a translation per SCMP. She claimed that the pressure to find love has even caused her hair to turn gray.

The woman revealed she has tried everything to find lasting love with a partner, including going on countless blind dates despite her limited resources.

"I even begrudge spending on buying shoes for myself,” she explained in the video, which was originally shared on Star Video and went viral on Chinese social media.

The woman detailed that she doesn't buy herself things in order to have money for her dates.

She also recalled the pressure that she feels from her parents to find a partner.

“I can’t disappoint my parents, so I brave it out for the blind dates ... Can I get married to a man I like in my life?" she pondered.

According to China's National Bureau of Statistics, per Newsweek, in 2021 China had nearly 35 million more single men than women, half of which were within the "marriageable age" range of 20 to 40 years old.

According to CGTN, the use of dating apps has boomed in China over the past few years, largely in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.