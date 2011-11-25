Chris Brown Buys $1.5 Million Bachelor Pad Near Rihanna’s Home

After being chased out of his Los Angeles condo by his nagging neighbors, Chris Brown has rebounded with a spacious crib located in the Hollywood Hills. The crooner bought the luxurious mansion for a whopping $1.5 million, according to the UK's Daily Mail. Not only will he not have to deal with intrusive neighbors -- he will be living eight miles away from his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna.

But before you call Breezy a stalker, Rihanna has put her nearby eight-bedroom Beverly Hills, Calif., home on the market for $4.5 million, according to Real Estalker. So there's no risk of the two ex-lovers running in to each other at the farmer's market. RiRi has been having structural problems with her property and is ready to unload it on a potential buyer.

Brown's new home is not too shabby, either. The swanky 3-bedroom and 3-bathroom bachelor pad is listed at 2,473 square feet and has an elevator, an outdoor pool and a huge backyard. There's also plenty of windows to give the 22-year-old singer a bird's eye view of the hilly countryside. "This is a much better fit for Chris," said a source to Radar Online. "He won't have to deal with pesky nosy neighbors or parking issues. Chris is much happier at his new house."