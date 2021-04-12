Chris Crocker, who became a viral YouTube sensation in 2007 after uploading the iconic (infamous?) "Leave Britney Alone!" video, is now reviving the meme as an NFT.

When the video was first uploaded to YouTube 14 years ago, it broke two million views in its first 24 hours. In the clip, a distraught Crocker weeps over the media's treatment of pop star Britney Spears. The video's instant popularity brought a huge amount of attention and publicity to Crocker, who continued to post on his channel until he deleted his YouTube account in 2015.

For those who need a refresher, NFT stands for non-fungible token. It's a blockchain-based form of cryptocurrency that is completely unique. Each NFT is encoded with a certificate of authenticity, similar to high-profile artwork — and Crocker's "Leave Britney Alone!" video is the latest piece of digital art you can own.

Crocker, 33, launched an auction for the famous video on Sunday (April 11). The NFT will go to the highest bidder.

Millions of viewers laughed when the Britney fan first screamed the infamous words "Leave Britney alone!" more than a decade ago, but in 2021, Crocker's message is more relevant than ever. In light of the #FreeBritney movement, many other fans and celebrities are speaking out against the conservatorship held by Spears' father and the general media frenzy surrounding the singer.

"I made this video as a gender-bending teenage high school dropout in my grandparent's bedroom," Crocker writes in the auction's description. "I had no idea the impact its message would have, years later. Maybe society is finally starting to get it."

The auction closes around 9:30 PM ET this evening. As of publishing time, the current highest bid is worth roughly $21,263.